What! Did Erica Fernandes copy the style of Kangana Ranaut? Check out the pictures

Yesterday, everyone celebrated Eid with full of cheers and happiness! A lot of parties were held and a lot of celebs took to their social media and sent their wishes to everyone.

But the thing which grabbed everyone’s attention is the outfits that were worn by Bollywood’s Queen – Kangana Ranaut and Erica Fernandes.

They both were seen wearing the same kind of outfits ie white and ocean green gharara.

Though their makeup is different, it seemed that Ercia tried to copy Kangana.

Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kangana Ranaut is currently seen hosting Lockupp and would be seen in Bollywood film – Dhaakad where she will be seen as the lady mafia.

Don’t you feel that Erica tried to copy Kangana Ranaut?

Do let us know your views on the same.

