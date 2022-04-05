What! Did Erica Fernandes copy the style of Kangana Ranaut? Check out the pictures

Check out here the proof of Erica Fernandes copying the style of Bollywood’s queen – Kangana Ranaut.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 13:15
What! Did Erica Fernandes copy the style of Kangana Ranaut? Check out the pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Wow! Eid Special: Erica Fernandes looks like a fairy in her all-white dress

Yesterday, everyone celebrated Eid with full of cheers and happiness! A lot of parties were held and a lot of celebs took to their social media and sent their wishes to everyone.

But the thing which grabbed everyone’s attention is the outfits that were worn by Bollywood’s Queen – Kangana Ranaut and Erica Fernandes.

They both were seen wearing the same kind of outfits ie white and ocean green gharara.

Though their makeup is different, it seemed that Ercia tried to copy Kangana.

Also read: OMG! Fans are surprised looking at this avatar of Erica Fernandes, Check out

Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Kangana Ranaut is currently seen hosting Lockupp and would be seen in Bollywood film – Dhaakad where she will be seen as the lady mafia.

Don’t you feel that Erica tried to copy Kangana Ranaut?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more updates and news to tellychakkar.com 

Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Prerna Basu Dr Sonakshi Bose Sony TV Sony LIV Star Plus Disney Hotstar Kanagana Ranaut Dhakkad lockupp
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 13:15

Latest Video