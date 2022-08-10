WHAT! Did Harshad Arora wrap up the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Fans feel so

Harshad's post has left netizens surprised and upset as they want to see more of Dr Satya in the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 16:35
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

First, the show grabbed major attention for Aishwarya Sharma making an exit.

Later, came the news that the makers are now planning a huge leap in the show.

While this left the viewers excited, it also came as a huge shocker that the show's lead trio Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are now making an exit.

The makers are planning to bring a huge leap where a new storyline and characters will take the lead.

This is the reason Harshad, Ayesha and Neil won't be a part of the show.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: New Beginning! Virat and Sai begin a new journey of life on THIS condition

And now, fans feel that Harshad has already shot for the last episode of the show and wrapped up the shoot.

The actor posted a selfie in Dr Satya's look and his caption said it all.

Take a look:

 

 

Harshad's post has left netizens surprised and upset as they want to see more of Dr Satya in the show.

Take a look at viewers' reactions:

The handsome hunk who entered the show a few months ago managed to win everyone's heart with his fine performance.

Dr Satya's character became an instant hit among the fans.

Harshad's chemistry with Ayesha in the show became a huge hit among the viewers.

Will you miss Harshad's presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is history being repeated in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Sheetal Maulik Mridul Kumar Shailesh Datar Bharati Patil Neil Bhatt Harshad Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 16:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when the show is going to stream on Jio Cinema?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
MUMBAI:   Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts. The show has been everyone's favourite ever...
Awesome! Take INSPIRATION from These actresses to leave behind Pregnancy Weight
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront...
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
MUMBAI:   We always talk about how actresses on social media post their hot pictures and grab everyone’s attention....
Exclusive! “When I heard Hansal Mehta is directing it, It was a no-brainer for me” Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI:   Actress Ishitta Arun is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, she has been...
Recent Stories
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers
Exclusive! “Toshu and I share a great bond off-screen, so to shoot the paralytic attack was tough as we all felt the pain; every
Exclusive! “Toshu and I share a great bond off-screen, so to shoot the paralytic attack was tough as we all felt the pain; everyone had mood swings as all are such natural actors” - Sagar Parekh
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already me
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!
Ayesha
Exclusive! Did Ayesha Singh want to leave Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin just after the first day of shooting? The actress opens up
Anupama
BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala