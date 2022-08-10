WHAT! Did Harshad Arora wrap up the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Fans feel so

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

First, the show grabbed major attention for Aishwarya Sharma making an exit.

Later, came the news that the makers are now planning a huge leap in the show.

While this left the viewers excited, it also came as a huge shocker that the show's lead trio Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are now making an exit.

The makers are planning to bring a huge leap where a new storyline and characters will take the lead.

This is the reason Harshad, Ayesha and Neil won't be a part of the show.

And now, fans feel that Harshad has already shot for the last episode of the show and wrapped up the shoot.

The actor posted a selfie in Dr Satya's look and his caption said it all.

Take a look:

Harshad's post has left netizens surprised and upset as they want to see more of Dr Satya in the show.

Take a look at viewers' reactions:

The handsome hunk who entered the show a few months ago managed to win everyone's heart with his fine performance.

Dr Satya's character became an instant hit among the fans.

Harshad's chemistry with Ayesha in the show became a huge hit among the viewers.

Will you miss Harshad's presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Tell us in the comments.

