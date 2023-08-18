What! Did MC Stan break Elvish Yadav’s Instagram LIVE record during his birthday? Read on to know more

When Elvish recently had a LIVE Instagram session, after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, he had 5.95 lakh users online watching his session which broke the record of MC Stan who got 5.41 Lakh users
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 18:01
MC Stan

MUMBAI: The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation. Looks like MC Stan, who is the Bigg Boss 16 winner, has been giving Elvish some tough competition.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?

When Elvish recently had a LIVE Instagram session, after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, he had 5.95 lakh users online watching his session which broke the record of MC Stan who got 5.41 Lakh users who watched him. Elvish thus became the number one celebrity in India when it came to having the highest number of Instagram Live users.

Now, MC Stan celebrated his birthday on 30th August and had a LIVE session for his fans. And as usual the response from the Instagram users was amazing,  He got a record 200K users online who interacted with him. While he did not break Elvish’s record, he got a whopping over 2.3 lakh users who watched when he was online for just 4 minutes.

What are your thoughts on the LIVE session by MC Stan? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss


For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-filmiBeat

MC Stan Elvish Yadav Manisha Rani Abhishek Malhan Jia Shankar Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Bigg Boss 16 bigg boss ott 2 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kalaa trailer! This Bejoy Nambiar directorial is the perfect dose of thrill and drama dealing with black money marketing
MUMBAI: The upcoming OTT show Kaala was attracting the fans when the teaser was out. As the title is very unique and...
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram,...
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been released. Well, for the first time, a trailer...
Exclusive! Shiksha Mandal’s Sandeep Goyat to be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Laal Rang 2!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Hottie! Actress Prajakta Dusane is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Prajakta Dusane has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
What! Did MC Stan break Elvish Yadav’s Instagram LIVE record during his birthday? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial...
Recent Stories
Bijay
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Nischay Malhan to participate in the show?
RUBINA DILAIK
What! Is Rubina Dilaik 4 months pregnant? Reports reveal, take a look
Jay Bhanushali
Really! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta wrap up the last shoot for Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum; former leaves a heartwarming message for makers of the show
INDIA'S GOT TALENT SEASON 10
India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Anup Jalota to grace the upcoming episode of the show
Shalini Mahal
Renowned Actress Shalini Mahal Joins the Stellar Cast of Kundali Bhagya
Will Damini
Will Damini kill Radha and the Trivedi family in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan ?