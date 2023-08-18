What! Did MC Stan break Elvish Yadav’s Instagram LIVE record during his birthday? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. From being a YouTube sensation, entering Bigg Boss as a wild card to winning the reality show, Elvish has undergone a thrilling transformation. Looks like MC Stan, who is the Bigg Boss 16 winner, has been giving Elvish some tough competition.

When Elvish recently had a LIVE Instagram session, after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, he had 5.95 lakh users online watching his session which broke the record of MC Stan who got 5.41 Lakh users who watched him. Elvish thus became the number one celebrity in India when it came to having the highest number of Instagram Live users.

Now, MC Stan celebrated his birthday on 30th August and had a LIVE session for his fans. And as usual the response from the Instagram users was amazing, He got a record 200K users online who interacted with him. While he did not break Elvish’s record, he got a whopping over 2.3 lakh users who watched when he was online for just 4 minutes.

