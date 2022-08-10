What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television

Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

The show is gearing up for some really interesting storylines and exciting twists and turns.

Rachna Mistry as Vidhi adds a new charm to the show and her chemistry with Iqbal Khan is what makes the show sing. But did you know that before Rachna was locked in some other actors were also considered, check out the list here:

Bhumika Gurung:



The Nimki Mukhiya fame was approached as per reports but, she decided not to do the show for reasons unknown.

Vaibhavi Hankare:



The Sindoor Ki Keemt actress was also in the running as per reports, but she could not do the show because of some prior commitments.

Chavvi Pandey:

As per reports, the Shub Labh actress was considered for the role but she had prior commitments as well.



Sana Amin Sheikh:



As per reports, Sana Amin Shaikh was also in the running for the show, but she also could do the show for unknown reasons.



Finally, the makers locked in Rachna Mistry, and the fans are glad that they did, because Rachna and Iqbal’s chemistry is the backbone of the show.

