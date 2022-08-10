What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!

Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 04:00
What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television  

Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

The show is gearing up for some really interesting storylines and exciting twists and turns.

ALSO READ:Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, top show of Star Bharat shows, celebrate reaching a major milestone of 200 episodes.

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping what a show will look like.

Some of the most iconic roles that have been played over the course of the television industry, wouldn’t have happened if the casting was different.

Rachna Mistry as Vidhi adds a new charm to the show and her chemistry with Iqbal Khan is what makes the show sing. But did you know that before Rachna was locked in some other actors were also considered, check out the list here:

Bhumika Gurung:


The Nimki Mukhiya fame was approached as per reports but, she decided not to do the show for reasons unknown.

Vaibhavi Hankare:


The Sindoor Ki Keemt actress was also in the running as per reports, but she could not do the show because of some prior commitments.

Chavvi Pandey:

As per reports, the  Shub Labh actress was considered for the role but she had prior commitments as well.


Sana Amin Sheikh:


As per reports, Sana Amin Shaikh was also in the running for the show, but she also could do the show for unknown reasons.


Finally, the makers locked in Rachna Mistry, and the fans are glad that they did, because Rachna and Iqbal’s chemistry is the backbone of the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Whoa! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Vidhi prepares a meal for the family, Priya upset with the situation

 

 

NUKSH Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Iqbal Khan Deepshika Nagpal Sneha Wagh NUKSH Vidhi TellyChakkar Rachna Mistry Chavvi panday Sana Amin Sheikh Bhumika Gurung TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television  Star...
Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof
MUMBAI : Actor Atul Kulkarni, who is receiving accolades for his work in the recently released streaming series 'Happy...
Shocking! Abdu Rozik releases a statement on his friendship with Mc Stan says " The friendship is over and reveals how he was abused and disrespected at Stan's concert"
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza experienced
Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Abdu Rozik
Shocking! Abdu Rozik releases a statement on his friendship with Mc Stan says " The friendship is over and reveals how he was abused and disrespected at Stan's concert"
Paras
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
Sushmita Mukherjee
Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude towards the viewers as the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes
Niharika Chouksey
Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'
Sayuri
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Being happy is way more important
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena