What! Did Yuvan propose to marry Banni indirectly in Banni to Banni Chow Home Delivery ?

Hearing this, angry Banni announces that she would grind them like the way she grinds masala.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made her mark in a shorter span of time.     

In this video we see that Banni aka Ulka Gupta, Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra and the cast is up with a trending trend of 'Marry Me' Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Meanwhile, in Rathod's house, Yuvan is dancing after Viraj's persuasion and gets mocked.

Elsewhere, Banni notices her phone ringing and when she picks up Myra shows her Yuvan's condition. Myra further informs Banni how Viraj has done this by taking advantage of Yuvan's longing for Banni.

Hearing this, angry Banni announces that she would grind them like the way she grinds masala.

In Rathod's house, while Manini and Hemant are getting ready in their room, Manini happily tells Hemant that a pleasant surprise is waiting for him downstairs. 

