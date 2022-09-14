WHAT! Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal takes a BREAK from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma; here's what he is up to

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi became a household name for his stint in Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actor has been part of the show ever since the beginning and is portraying the role of Jethalal Gada.

Dilip's character became an instant hit among the fans.

Fans only refer to him as Jethalal in real life now.

Well, Dilip has garnered a huge fan following over the years.

ALSO READ: Oops! Makers refute the reports about Kajal Pisal playing ‘Dayaben’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, details inside

We all know that actors often connect with their fans on social media by sharing all the latest updates.

Dilip joined the popular photo-sharing app Instagram a few years ago and has garnered a huge fan base there.

The actor rarely shares pictures from his personal and professional life, but when he does, they are no less than a treat for the fans.

And now, Dilip seems to be on a break and headed off for a vacation.

The actor has shared a few pictures from his vacation on his Instagram handles leaving the fans delighted.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Dilip has taken out some time from his hectic schedule and headed off for a refreshing holiday.

While we didn't spot any of Dilip's family members in the pictures from the vacation but we assume that the actor has gone along with his family.

There are several comments on Dilip's post where fans are asking him to resume shoot soon so that they can see him in the show.

Well, we hope Dilip is enjoying his vacation and soon comes back in action.

