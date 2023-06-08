What! Dilip Joshi was offered THIS iconic role before Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Some roles play characters, but others bring characters to life by giving their 100% to a certain part, and one of them – without a doubt, is Dilip Joshi.
Dilip Joshi

MUMBAI: Some roles play characters, but others bring characters to life by giving their 100% to a certain part, and one of them – without a doubt, is Dilip Joshi. The actor – who has been part of Bollywood and the TV world for decades- is well-known today for playing Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

As per several old media reports, Dilip was offered another role in this long-running and much-loved series. Interestingly, this TMKOC he rejected is still part of the show and has a fan base, too – though not as big as the one Joshi’s iconic character now enjoys.

As per reports, Dilip Joshi was initially offered the role of Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, the actor who now plays Jethalal was originally offered the part of his own father. However, Dilip refused to sign on the dotted line as he believed he couldn’t do justice while playing the part of an older man. Amit Bhatt is currently essaying the character.

The report further stated that Dilip Joshi said yes to joining the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah only after the makers offered him the current role. 

As of today, the 58-year-old actor is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the television industry and has made Jethalal an iconic character. In short, Dilip created history by rejecting the first TMKOC character that came his way. 

A few years ago, Dilip Joshi revealed to all he was pretty much jobless for nearly a year before landing this iconic character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

