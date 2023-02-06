What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, recently shared that the “craziest thing” she read about herself was that when someone claimed that she was “faking the bump.” Dipika was speaking about social media trolls and how their comments can sometimes be hurtful.

Also read - Shocking! Dipika Kakar confirms about quitting acting, says " I am done working and wouldn't return; would live my life as a housewife and mother"

In a chat with TV Times, Dipika said that a being a celebrity does not protect someone from feeling upset. Dipika said that she had read a few comments online where someone said that a particular photo of hers makes it look like she is faking her pregnancy. Someone had even written that she was using a pillow to fake it.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor replies that just because she has not bared her bump for the world to see, does not mean that she is faking faking her pregnancy.

Dipika spoke about the online trolls and said that people feel jealous of others’ success and the same thing reflects online.

Credits - The Indian Express





