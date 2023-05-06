What! Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim had gone through a huge financial crisis, says “Bahut bura phase dekha hai”

The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog
Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby

MUMBAI :Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The duo is currently enjoying their marital bliss and are now all set to enter a new phase in their lives. A few months ago, Shoaib and Dipika announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The heavily pregnant Dipika has now opened up about her struggles. She told an entertainment portal, “Shoaib and I've seen worse days even after doing shows and making a place of our own. Bahut bura phase dekha hai around our wedding. Financial ups and downs are part of our life and can hit you any moment. But when you start growing and doing the right investments and making assets, you become financially strong. Because of what happened last time we were relieved that we had a house... sir par chhatt toh hai... and now we are making our dream house but we have not forgotten our struggles and hardships. When we look back, we have a lot of gratitude and satisfaction.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

