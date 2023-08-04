What! Disha Parmar opts out of Ekta Kapoor’s new show due to ‘personal reasons’, fans speculate she might be pregnant

Disha was offered Ekta Kapoor’s new show along with Shivangi Joshi. Disha was supposed to play a ground journalist in the upcoming show but looks like the actress has opted out of the project.
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Disha is one of the most stunning actresses of the TV industry. She started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa. She was last seen as Priya Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Disha was offered Ekta Kapoor’s new show along with Shivangi Joshi. Disha was supposed to play a ground journalist in the upcoming show but looks like the actress has opted out of the project. While earlier there was no info on this development, now Disha has confirmed with a news portal saying, “I am not doing the show due to some personal reasons.”

Disha’s fans are now speculating that the ‘personal reasons’ might be that she is expecting with hubby Rahul Vaidya. 

Well Disha and Rahul are the only ones who could spill the beans on this. 

On the work front, Disha will be seen with hubby Rahul in the latter’s single. Sharing a post on his social media page with the single’s mushy poster he wrote, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si 'Prem Kahani' 23rd March on my youtube channel soon" which is making his fans more eager to tune in to his "Prem Kahani.”

What do you think, is Disha really pregnant?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

