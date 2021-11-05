What! Disha Vakani was not only the highest paid actresses in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma but is also in the Television industry...

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular and loved shows on the Indian television.

All the characters are much loved by the audience. One of the most famous characters of the show is Dayaben who has been missing in the show. Disha Vakani played the titular role left the show as she went on the maternity break.

Reports claim that after these years, the actress’ net worth also did not go down.

Disha Vakani was one of the highest-paid actresses not only in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show but also in the Television industry. As per the India.com report, she has a whopping net worth of approximately 37 crores. Her net worth is also inclusive of earnings from different mediums other than acting. The actress left the show during the maternity break in 2017. Reports claim that the actress has not returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to the ongoing rift with the makers over increasing the fees.

She has been earning 1 to 1.5 lakh fees for every episode of the popular show. Even after she left the show, the actress was allegedly earning close to 20 lakhs every month.

Credit: Koimoi