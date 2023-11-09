What! Divyanka Tripathi almost adopted a baby before Vivek Dahiya came into her life, deets inside

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are telly town’s ‘power couple’. Every photo of the duo is full of PDA and love. For the uninitiated, before getting married to Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka was in a steady relationship with Sharad Malhotra.

However, it didn't work out between them. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divya opened up about dealing with heart break and how she almost adopted a baby before meeting Vivek.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got married in 2016, and ever since, they have been giving us relationship goals. Divyanka Tripathi was asked if it was difficult to give love a chance again.

She said, “It was very a conscious choice on my part. My mother was living with me at that time when I had a fracture and I was working on Ye Hai Mohabbatein. I was working everyday, along with many other assignments. I had taken on a lot of work because I wanted to keep myself distracted. But my mother made me realise that I need to love myself and that was an alien concept for me."

Talking about how she almost adopted a baby after break-up, Divyanka said, “My mother asked me, ‘Why are you searching for love outside? Love yourself.’ I was on wheelchair at the time and me and my mother both went to a jewellery store and bought an engagement ring myself, I got engaged to myself. It happened after my break-up. I also posted about it on Instagram. If I wouldn’t have found Vivek at the time, I would have adopted a baby because I wanted love and a companion. And it’s not important for companionship to be of one type. Things changed for me when Vivek entered my life.”

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. They eventually fell in love and started dating. The couple got married on July 8, 2016.

