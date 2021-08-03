What!!! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya SHAMED on social media for her comment on Saurabh Raaj Jain in Khatron Ke Khiladi; the actress clarifies…

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always been on the forefront when it comes to reporting updates on Bollywood, television and the OTT medium.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series are enjoying the new season. This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears. Host Rohit Shetty encourages and motivates them.

The team shot for the same in Cape Town (South Africa) where the contestants performed daredevil stunts and having fun on the sets of the show. This is evident through the BTS videos and photos that they have shared. Among the many contestants, if there is one actress who has attracted the admiration of many, it is Anushka Sen.

Well, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also a part of the show and as the audience is watching the show, they found Divyanka to be passing some sarcastic comments for Saurabh Raaj Jain, thereby irking his fans and followers. Divyanka took to social media to explain that she is fond of him and she has said many more things which were nice, however, that was not telecast. She responded to a fan message who shamed her.

