What! Erica Fernandes complains of not finding even one boyfriend in her life; read to know more

Erica Fernandes is a known actress of television and now she took the Instagram feature and predicted what would happen in the year 2024 which and the answer has left the actress in splits.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 19:21
Erica

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

Erica is considered as one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

She has been part of many music videos. The last being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering lots of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started her modelling career.

She participated in many beauty pageants and even won some titles as well. After that, she was a part of many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

She then ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

Post that, she has been shooting for many music videos and currently, she is based in Dubai.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Now the actress did a funny Instagram reel where she took the feature of what will happen in her life in 2024.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

Where the funny answer came that she would have ten boyfriends to which the actress replied that she is not able to find one and here they are talking about ten.

Fans miss watching Erica on the screen and we hope that she returns soon.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

 

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 19:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Trolled! “She is acting like mini Jaya Bachchan” netizens trolls Taapsee Pannu for this reason, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry, over the...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Hawwt! Actress Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her bikini pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus upcoming show ““Aankh Micholi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
What! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in talks for a Luv Ranjan rom-com movie?
MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shatrughan
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace the show
Drashti
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus upcoming show ““Aankh Micholi”
Shashi
Producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal Have Brought For Their Audience A Twisted Tale Of Saas and Bahu With Their New Venture On Star Plus, Aankh Micholi
Rahul Shetty
Uorfi Javed proposed to Rahul Shetty On The Stage Of Star Plus Show Dance + Pro, Did Rahul Accept The Proposal?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan get into a heated argument for this shocking reason
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra express hate towards Munawar Faruqui says “I hate him and I get sadistic pleasure in Munawar getting called out”