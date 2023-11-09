WHAT! Erica Fernandes revealed she did not audition for Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2; here's why

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular divas of the television industry. The actress is currently away from small screens.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 08:15
Erica

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes was last seen on small screens in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

The actress joined hands with co-star Shaheer Sheikh for the third time for the popular drama series. 

Erica had already become a popular name for her role of Sonakshi Bose in the show. 

Post Kuch Rang went off-air in the same year, Erica  

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. 

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. 

ALSO READ: MASSIVE UPDATE! Erica Fernandes REVEALS her BIGGEST WEAKNESS

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. 

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. 

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 which ended in the year 2021.

Erica has been away from small screens ever since then. 

The ardent fans of Erica are eagerly waiting to see her back in action.

While Erica has not announced her next project yet, she is keeping her fans updated about her latest whereabouts via social media. 

In one of her recent interviews, Erica spoke about her acting career and much more. 

Recalling how she went for an audition and it didn't work out for her. 

Erica said, ''I was in 11th or 12th standard when I got a call from Balaji Telefilms and went for an audition. I didn't know anything about acting at that time. So, I was seeing others and doing the same. Unfortunately things didn't work out for me.''

She continued, ''That's when I decided that there will be a day when I will not have to audition and I will get a call where they offer me the role. So, that's exactly what happened a few years later. I was told by Ekta herself, 'This is the face we want for Balaji and they waited for that show to end so that they can sign me for their show.'''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:  Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Ekta Kapoor
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 08:15

