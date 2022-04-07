WHAT! Erica Fernandes shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here's proof

Since a long time there have been speculations that Erica was set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, with time, the rumours faded away and fans didn't get to see the actress in KKK.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 19:07
Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. 

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. 

ALSO READ: MASSIVE UPDATE! Erica Fernandes REVEALS her BIGGEST WEAKNESS

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. 

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. 

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year. 

The actress has been away from small screens ever since then. 

Since a long time there have been speculations that Erica was set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

However, with time, the rumours faded away and fans didn't get to see the actress in KKK.

But during her recent Instagram question and answer session, a fan asked Erica about her participation in the show. 

Here's what the actress responded. 

She posted a video where she is seen posing with a python and showing off her daredevil avatar. 

Well, it seems Erica is quite a daredevil and she is absolutely ready to participate in KKK. 

What do you think? Do you want to see Erica in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes finally unite; read to know more

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 23 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 19:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Shubhaavi Choksey and Disha Parmar aka Nandini and Priya missing THIS co-star on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, here' what they did
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows in the current times. Ever since the...
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Mishkat Verma’s tenacious attitude to Jazzy Ballerini’s cuteness, the show is a delight to watch!
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been in the talk of the town ever since the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Oh No! Armaan proves Soumya mentally unstable, Soumya leaves but not forever
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor are the first three confirmed contestants
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Jasmine’s new plan, Tejo gets kidnapped
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bha
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
Latest Video