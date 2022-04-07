WHAT! Erica Fernandes shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here's proof

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself.

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit.

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2.

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year.

The actress has been away from small screens ever since then.

Since a long time there have been speculations that Erica was set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

However, with time, the rumours faded away and fans didn't get to see the actress in KKK.

But during her recent Instagram question and answer session, a fan asked Erica about her participation in the show.

Here's what the actress responded.

She posted a video where she is seen posing with a python and showing off her daredevil avatar.

Well, it seems Erica is quite a daredevil and she is absolutely ready to participate in KKK.

What do you think? Do you want to see Erica in the show? Tell us in the comments.

