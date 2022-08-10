What! Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

Priyanka is one of the most loved and cherished actresses of television and she was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and she was finalised for it, but then she opted out of it at the last moment.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 18:06
What! Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again.

There is also some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

Recently, she grabbed headlines for her participation in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a recent media interaction the actress broke her silence where she revealed why she isn’t doing the show.

The actress said “The shooting of the show has started now. What will I do there and do. I had my personal reasons to say “No” to the show or else there isn’t any problem and one must wait for the good things to happen and my full support is for Archana Gautam”

Well, the fans were super disappointed that they wouldn’t see Priyanka on the show as they knew she would have aced all the stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary igg Boss 16 Colors Viacom18 Rohit Shetty Maruti Suzuki Rohit Bose Roy Daisy Shah Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Anjali Anand Nyrraa M Banerji Anjum Fakih Ruhi Chaturvedi Aishwarya Sharma Arjit Taneja Sheezan Khan singers Dino James Rashmeet Kaur Moroccon model Soundous Moufakir Endemol Shine India
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 18:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara returns to Kasauli with Abhir without informing Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Denial! Inderpal puts strong points against Angad, supports Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Vanraj and Kavya's relationship is on the rocks, latter gets pregnant
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: What! Dimpy and Baa at loggerheads; Samar warns Dimpy
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mahesh Poojary to participate in the show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s number one.Bigg Boss Ott...
WHAT! These leading jodis to quit their shows? Check out
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering information,...
Recent Stories
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
WOW! Check out This BTS clip from an upcoming DANCE sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sheezan Khan
AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, “I never played Ali, I am Ali”
confirmed for the new season
Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?
Khatron Ke Khiladi
COLORS announces the 13th edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, unlocking a whole new level of danger
ASIM
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said