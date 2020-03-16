What! Is Fahmaan Khan following the steps of Chandler from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S? See Sumbul’s post

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and the two have a massive fan following. Recently Sumbul shared a video of the two where one can see how Fahmaan is walking in the footsteps of Chandler from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 19:47
SUMBUL-FAHMAAN

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

Sumbul is quite active on her social media account and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, she shared a video where Fahmaan is seen playing with a doll and she captioned it saying that he is acting like Chandler.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul share a great bond of friendship and the two are best of friends. Rumors are doing the rounds that the two must be in a relationship, but the two have always denied it and have said that they are best of friends.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Latest Video