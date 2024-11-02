What! Faisal Shaikh avoids joining Bigg Boss despite four years of offers due to THIS Reason; Here's why!

Isha Malviya and Faisal Shaikh talked about the controversial reality show during an emotional exchange between the two. Faisal revealed to Isha why, despite getting offers from producers for the previous four years, he is reluctant to sign Bigg Boss.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 23:00
Faisal

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, was recently hosted by Faisal Shaikh, also referred to as Mr. Faisu, on his talk show Long Drive. They talked about the controversial reality show during an emotional exchange between the two. Faisal revealed to Isha why, despite getting offers from producers for the previous four years, he is reluctant to sign Bigg Boss.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Bigg Boss 17 celebrity Isha Malviya made an appearance In the most recent Long Drive with Mr. Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, episode. Isha tells the host of the episode how leaving the Bigg Boss house changed her life at the beginning. Soon after, she asked Faisal if he had ever considered appearing on the show. The YouTuber responded by saying that he has been getting offers to come on Bigg Boss for the past four years, but he is afraid of damaging his reputation.

Mr. Faisu said, “Yaar, maine socha toh tha. Par mujhe aisa lagta hai mein chala toh jaunga. Bhale log na pasand karein mere fans toh karenge mujhe pasand. Phir darr lagta hai yaar ki kuch acha bana hua hai, kahin se kuch logon ka pyaar hai, kahin woh kharab na ho jaye (I have given it a thought. I feel I will go in the house and will get love from my fans too, even if the rest of the audience doesn’t like me. But then I fear losing the love and support I have gained).”

The Udaariyaan actress agreed with Faisal's viewpoint, stating that being on a show like Bigg Boss always leads to controversy. She said to the social media celebrity that Bigg Boss presents challenges for someone who values family, like him.

With his lip-syncing TikTok videos under the moniker Mr. Faisu, Faisal Shaikh became well-known. When he released a video in 2019 about Tabrez Khan's lynching, he received backlash. The rising singer was later forced to issue a public apology for the controversial video.

In music videos, Mr. Faisu commonly appears. Following his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he emerged as the first runner-up. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was a dancing reality program in which the social media sensation participated. Actress Jannat Zubair is said to be dating Faisal Shaikh.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

 

Faisal Shaikh Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Colors Rohit Shetty Maniesh Paul Jannat Zubair Bigg Boss Season 16 Reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Mr. Faisu Tabrez Khan Isha Malviya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Former Beauty Queen's Journey from Bollywood Debut to Billionaire Marriage
MUMBAI: Gayatri Joshi, once a shining star in Bollywood, embarked on a remarkable journey that saw her transition from...
Interesting! Karan Wahi: Embracing Virat Reflects My Personal Growth
MUMBAI: Karan Wahi, known for his endearing roles, gears up to portray Virat, a dynamic lawyer, in the upcoming show "...
Must Read! Sutapa Sikdar Reflects on Life with Irrfan: "He Never Left"
MUMBAI: Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, opens up about her enduring connection with her husband...
Exclusive! Vrihi Kodwara entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV...
Must read! Saif Ali Khan opens up about the failure of Adipurush
MUMBAI: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was one of the biggest debacles of the year 2023. The film not only fell...
Wow! Adarsh Gourav Thrilled to Kick Off Filming for Ridley Scott's 'Aliens' Series in Thailand
MUMBAI: Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav has embarked on an exhilarating journey as he commences shooting for the highly...
Recent Stories
Former Beauty Queen
Interesting! Former Beauty Queen's Journey from Bollywood Debut to Billionaire Marriage
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! Vrihi Kodwara entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible
Soniya Bansal
Interesting! Soniya Bansal: Sharing Screen Space with Vardhan Puri in 'Ishq Hua' Was a Wonderful Experience
Suniel
Dance Deewane: Aww! Suniel Shetty opens up about his equation with co-host Madhuri Dixit “I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being”
Zeel Thakkar
Exclusive: Zeel Thakkar roped in for Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani
Nitin Goswami
Exclusive: Nitin Goswami to play the male lead in Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani
Aditi Sanwal
Exclusive: Aditi Sanwal bags Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani