What! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh is NOT happy with Zain Iman; Here’s why!

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain and Reem as Agastya and Pakhi and that is why their lovers call them #AaKhi.

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain and Reem as Agastya and Pakhi and that is why their lovers call them #AaKhi.

Not only their chemistry is adored but also their looks make fans go gaga over them.

Recently, Reem took to her social media account wherein she is seen fighting with Zain and getting disappointed by her defeat.

She captioned it as, “Choti Einstein fighting it out with the hulk.” And she even tagged Zain on the post.

Have a look!

Well, not only they but also Shraddha-Rahul, Parth-Niti, and Iqbal-Surabhi have followed this tradition.

Talking about the show, it has taken a leap and a lot of changes have been seen so far.

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

