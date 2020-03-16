What! Fans are shocked as a COLD WAR erupts between Rishmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

In this video, we see that Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, who play the lead roles in the show, are up with exciting trends. We all want ice cream this summer and so does Rishmi. But there’s a twist that will leave you in splits. Nobody can deny that it is the cutest and most adorable cold war ever to happen. Check out to know what exactly happened.

In the upcoming episode of Bhagya Lakshmi, we see that Rishi and Lakshmi get a honeymoon suite and engage in cute nok-jhok with each other. Rishi did not want a honeymoon suite, so he asks the hotel management to change it, but it is not possible. He stays in the room he is allotted.

