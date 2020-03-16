What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and many more entered the show to spice up the drama.

Recently, we saw the grand anniversary celebration of Rishabh and Preeta, and then the story moved ahead with its twists and turns.

Amidst this, we saw that Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar wanted to leave the show that is why it was shown he faced a crocodile attack, and later on, Shakti Arora aka Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan replaced him.

But it seems that people are not able to see Preeta with Rishabh. The fans anyhow want her to pair up with Arjun.



Therefore, they made a point to express their views so that their message reaches the makers of Kundali Bhagya.



Have a look at the comments of the fans of the show!



Well, talking about the show, as earlier reported, Prithvi secretly enters Arjun's office and searches for more information about him.

Later, Prithvi blackmails Arjun to break his friendship with Rishabh and threatens to reveal his secret to the Luthra Family.

