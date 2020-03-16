What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya

It seems that people are not able to see Preeta with Rishabh. The fans anyhow want her to pair up with Arjun.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 19:21
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and many more entered the show to spice up the drama.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Plans and Plots! Prithvi blackmails Arjun

Recently, we saw the grand anniversary celebration of Rishabh and Preeta, and then the story moved ahead with its twists and turns.

Amidst this, we saw that Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar wanted to leave the show that is why it was shown he faced a crocodile attack, and later on, Shakti Arora aka Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan replaced him.

Also read: https:HILARIOUS! Kundali Bhagya girl gang miserably fails while performing on this reel and it will leave you in splits


But it seems that people are not able to see Preeta with Rishabh. The fans anyhow want her to pair up with Arjun.


Therefore, they made a point to express their views so that their message reaches the makers of Kundali Bhagya.


Have a look at the comments of the fans of the show!

 
Well, talking about the show, as earlier reported, Prithvi secretly enters Arjun's office and searches for more information about him.

Later, Prithvi blackmails Arjun to break his friendship with Rishabh and threatens to reveal his secret to the Luthra Family.

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Shakti Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 19:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off
MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Krish makes one last move to protect Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has been...
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come out with a new show by Bits and Bots media named ‘Rajjo’. The show seems promising and...
Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
Latest Video