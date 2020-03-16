What! Fans of Imlie bashed the makers on the upcoming romantic sequence of Aryan and Imlie; found it confusing

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:34
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Cheeni and Aryan's bond has become the talk of the town.

Fans go gaga over the sizzling chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and often tag them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.
The fans ship them together as #AryLie and #SumAan.
The fans also speculate that they both are in a relationship but the actress in a recent interview has cleared the buzz by saying that Fahmaan and her are just good friends.
Also read: Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

But talking about the show’s storyline, we will see that Cheeni is abducted and Aryan and Imlie have begun their search for her but unfortunately, they miss out on her as the kidnappers took Cheeni to another location. Cheeni however did try to free herself from those goon, but in vain.


 And in the future storyline, we will witness a romantic dream sequence between Imlie and Aryan where Imlie confesses her love for him and gets stunned. Then later on, does not remember anything.

Also read: Imlie: High Voltage Drama! During the Janmashtami celebration, Cheeni goes missing leaving Aryan and Imlie worried

Well, as soon as the video got viral on social media, the fans of the show shared their reactions to their romance!

 

Well, guys what is your take on this?


Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 
    
 

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh
About Author

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:34

