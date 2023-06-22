What? Fans predict the upcoming post-leap storyline of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Here's what they have to say!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 20:44
Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI:  With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Now, that the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma. 

Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows.

Fans of the show are very devoted to the show, and they have all these alternate endings and ideas that pass around, and because they have been watching the show since day one, their dedication and usually their predictions are spot on. Some fans have come up with and predicted the storyline of what the post-leap story will be like, check it out : 

While the announcement has been made, the promo for the new cast post the leap has not been released yet. But we know that the iconic Rekha, ji will be introducing the characters.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 20:44

