What? Fans predict the upcoming post-leap storyline of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Here's what they have to say!

MUMBAI: With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Now, that the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma.

Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows.

Fans of the show are very devoted to the show, and they have all these alternate endings and ideas that pass around, and because they have been watching the show since day one, their dedication and usually their predictions are spot on. Some fans have come up with and predicted the storyline of what the post-leap story will be like, check it out :

My guess #ShaktiArora will play role of Senior IPS officer to Savi or an Army officer. Police, Army & Doctors were 3 professions common in season 1 & i feel season 2 will be in similar backdrop as Savi is supposed to be an IPS officer & Vinayak a doctor. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — (@fahmfhm) June 21, 2023

While the announcement has been made, the promo for the new cast post the leap has not been released yet. But we know that the iconic Rekha, ji will be introducing the characters.

