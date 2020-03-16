What! Fans were shocked as a COLD WAR erupted between Rishmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 18:03
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

In this video, we see that Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, who play the lead roles in the show, are up with exciting trends. We all want ice cream this summer, as we all know. And so did Rishmi, but there was a twist that would leave you in splits. Nobody can deny that it is the cutest and most adorable cold war ever to happen.  

Check out the video 

In the upcoming episode of Bhagya Lakshmi, we see that Rishi and Lakshmi get a honeymoon suite and are engaging in cute nok-jhok with each other. Rishi did not want a honeymoon suite, so he asks the hotel management to change it, but it is not possible. He stays in the room he is allotted.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

