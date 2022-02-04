What! Fateh to propose to Tejo in Udariyaan?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Fateh played by Ankit Gupta and Tejo played by Priyanka Choudhary are the favorite couple in demand by the audiences. Fans love them so much that they have also kept a ship name for them as FaTejo. In this video, we see Fateh pleading to Tejo, and on his knees to convince her as she is angry with him. Take a look at this adorable fans edited video that will make you fall in love with the couple.

Check out the video:

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Tejo comes to meet Fateh, they have a soulful conversation. That's when Fateh tells Tejo; Jasmine sees them together and calls Tejo, she invites her to the wedding to make her feel terrible. But Rupy asks Tejo to go to Gurudwara and not come for the wedding. The Virks hope for a miracle while Buzzo prays that Fateh should get his love back and Jasmine.

