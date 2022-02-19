What! GHKKPM: Will Sai and Virat Marry Again?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Virat and Sai’s love story shows the strongest bond in the show. Currently, in the show, we have seen that Virat gets severely injured in trying to save Sai. He is admitted to the hospital. And things are very much complicated. But looking at this Behind the scenes fans are speculating that there can be remarriage of Sai and Virat. Take a look at this picture.

Check out the pic:

Fans are super excited and are very much looking forward to their reconciliation in the show.

