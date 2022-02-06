What! GHKKPM's Karishma Chavan aka Sneha Bhawsar is furious at this costar due to this reason

Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:48
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.    

In this video we see that Vihan Verma who plays the character Mohit Chavan is irritating his co-star Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan. As we know they both are the Tom and Jerry of the show. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter. 

Check out the video 

In the upcoming track, poor Sai stands silent in trauma when Pakhi jerks her in anger and accuses her of killing Samrat and pushing her to death.
 
Now, it would be highly intensified to see if Chavans will support Sai or if they will also blame her.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

