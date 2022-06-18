What! GHKKPM's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma will take a new avatar in upcoming episode, Deets inside

Virat gives the sarees to Sai. She asks Virat if she can keep the sarees in Sai's cupboard. Virat will allow her to do so.

Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

In this video we see that Aishawarys Sharama who plays the role of Pakhi in the show is scaring her viewers by some like the ghost in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.  Fans are wondering what made her take such a step. Take a look at this hilarious video 

Meanwhile in the show, Virat will refuse it as he feels that Paakhi should keep it, or else she can give it to someone else also. But after Paakhi insists, Virat gives the sarees to Sai. She asks Virat if she can keep the sarees in Sai's cupboard. Virat will allow her to do so. Paakhi will try to stay there in the room by talking about Samrat. Paakhi tries to pour her heart out in front of Virat which takes him by surprise. 

