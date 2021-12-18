WHAT! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi takes up another PROFESSION

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein which stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The show has proved to be a great entertainer time and again with new twists being introduced leaving everyone surprised.

Aishwarya Sharma is seen as Paakhi in the show.

The actress was earlier paired opposite Neil Bhatt on the show. However, as the story progressed, Neil's character, Virat got married to Sai, who is being played by Ayesha Singh.

While the show is always high on drama, we also see a lot of fun times and some amazing tracks.

Aishwarya's character has become a household name in no time.

The actress has proved her mettle in acting which has left the viewers in awe.

We all know that Aishwarya is always having a fun time on the sets of the show.

And now, the actress has shared a fun BTS video where she turns DOP on the sets.

Take a look:

Well, looks like Aishwarya has taken up a new profession apart from acting and acing in her own way.

