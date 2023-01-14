This is what goes on BTS on the sets of Anupamaa; Barkha Bhabhi aka Ashlesha Savant shares a glimpse

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

Anupama has a big family of TV stars who get together to deliver our favorite show to our screens and it is only natural that the team has a lot of fun when the ensemble has gathered.

Ashlesha Savant recently shared a video from BTS on the sets and looks like it was taken during a recent track of New Years. We couldn’t stop the big smile that plastered on our face!

We couldn’t stop laughing after seeing their creativity and fun banter!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

