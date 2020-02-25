News

THIS is what happened when Naagin Bela and Vishaka reunited; watch video

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series are one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. Every season of this show has proved to be a huge hit than the previous one. 

In the first two seasons, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan mesmerised everyone with their beauties as Naagins and made the series a huge hit. 

The third season saw TV beauties Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti as Naagin Vishka and Naagin Bela and won hearts with their powerful screen presence. 

Currently, the fourth season of Naagin is doing wonders on the small screen and Anita has made her smashing entry just a few days back. 

Well, it seems Anita and Surbhi are missing each other and had a mini-reunion. Anita posted a video where she and Surbhi are talking and all of a sudden Anita sees pizza. Her reaction to that is literally every one of us. 

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

Jab I met my fav...... #Pizza With @surbhijyoti

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

We all know Anita is a very big foodie and she has expressed her love for the same on several occasions. And here, meeting Surbhi even after a long time, she was more interested in pizza. 

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments. 

 

