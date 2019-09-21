THIS is what happened when Pankaj Tripathi first met Manoj Bajpaye

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has won the hearts of film lovers with his natural acting. He has been part of several Hindi films including Run, Omkara and Gangs of Wasseypur. Some of his latest releases include Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi. No doubt the award winning actor has emerged as one of the finest actors in recent times, and well, he is everywhere. The actor has a huge fan following, but he himself is a fan of ace actor Manoj Bajpayee.



It so happened that Pankaj was working in Hotel Maurya when Manoj had arrived there for a stay, and since he was a kitchen supervisor, he had told everyone that if there is anything he needs, he will go give it. Now, everyone in the staff knew that Pankaj Tripathi was into theatre, and he went to his room and told him, 'Pranaam' and told him how he is into theatre as well. He then said how he touched his feet and left the room. Now, the next day, he came to know that he left his chappal in the room, and so, he asked the housekeeping supervisor to give it to him and not submit it.



“Kyun? Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (Why? If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)...” he said, and broke just when he was about to break down, he looked up to stop his tears and then, Manoj hugged him while everyone gave them a standing ovation.