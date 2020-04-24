This is what happened when police put lockdown breakers in an ambulance with a fake corona patient; watch Sunil Grover’s video

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, who is one of the most popular actors and comedians, has been keeping his fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. The Kapil Sharma Show fame has been sharing hilarious pictures, memes and videos on the photo-sharing app. The Bharat actor recently shared a video where police are seen rounding up people who are breaking the lockdown by putting them in an ambulance with a fake corona patient. The motive of the cops is to make these people realise their mistake.

The reaction of these young boys is quite funny as they resist going inside the ambulance after learning about the corona patient. One of them even tries sneaking out of the window.

Take a look:

All across the nation, cops have been trying their best to create awareness about social distancing. They have been trying different ways to tell the people about the importance of staying home during lockdown and this seems to be one of them.

Recently, Sunil had shared a video showing everyone his daily routine during lockdown. The funny video had him telling everyone that he wakes up, drinks tea, goes to the bathroom and drinks tea, has breakfast, then tea and after watching TV, drinks tea again. That's how he spends the rest of his day.

Credits: TOI