This is what happened when Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin BUMPED into each other

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 ended some time ago, and the contestants are already on too many bigger and better things. While some headed for a vacation, many headed for their work commitments.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin collaborated on two music videos Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega which released recently and it has been trending on all platforms.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik who went on to bag Bigg Boss 14 title is also doing great in her professional life.

Rubina Dilaik also did a music video with her husband Abhinav Shukla which went on to become a huge hit among the viewers.

The actress was also seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Cezanne Khan.

Well, while both the divas are doing exceptionally well in their careers, the viewers got to see catfights between the two in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were good friends in the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 14 but soon their friendship turned sour and things went haywire.

Bigg Boss 14 is over but fans still can't stop speculating about the problems going on between these two beauties.

However, both have maintained a cordial relationship after the show. In fact, they also promoted each other's music videos as well.

We came across an interview where Jasmin revealed what happened when she recently bumped into Rubina.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that Rubina had just started to shoot for her show so they spoke about that and casually about what they were up to.

It was a casual 'hi and hello' meeting for Rubina and Jasmin!

Well, this shows that all's well between Rubina and Jasmin!

