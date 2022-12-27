What is happening on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya? Shahana aka Aparna Mishra shares a glimpse

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post from bts on the set and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our face!

We see that Krishna is making an entrance to the music of ‘Meri Umar Ke Naujawaano’ .

Krishna looked dashing making this entrance and we can’t help but wonder if this was for an upcoming track of the show! Aparna recorded the video.

The stars of Kumkum Bhagya are very cordial with each other and share great bonds off-camera too! We already know that Aparna and Krishna are good friends and we are very excited for the upcoming track of the show!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi is all dressed up as a bride and Pallavi arrives to give some advice to Prachi.

She talks to Prachi about how she should now only focus on the well being of the child she is growing and take all decisions for the benefit of that kid and live her life with the father of her child, Sid.

She says that she understands her bond with Ranbir, being a wife herself but now, she is going to be a mother and her first concern should be her child.

