What! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share on-set mishap during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot

Popular TV actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod known for their roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai share misadventures occurred while shooting for the same show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 21:33
Harshad

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the beloved Indian television show that premiered on Star Plus in 2009, has been making headlines recently with the announcement of a fourth-generation leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, known for their roles in the show, opened up about a memorable on-set incident.

The actors, who played Akshara and Abhimanyu in the series, were replaced by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the latest cast change. This has left devoted fans of the show with mixed feelings.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Rohit will perform Armaan and Abhira’s grih-pravesh

In a recent interview, Harshad Chopda revealed a mishap that occurred during the shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He shared that Pranali Rathod almost turned bald due to an unfortunate incident on set. A child running around accidentally stepped on Pranali's dupatta, which was attached to the wig on her head. This caused the wig to come off, and Pranali mentioned that she felt like she turned bald from where the buttons were clipped.

The actors discussed the challenges of shooting for TV shows, emphasising the importance of pulling off the heavy looks required by such dramas. Despite the difficulties, they acknowledged that the end result is what matters the most.

With their recent exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans are curious and excited to see Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in new roles. 

How excited are you for their upcoming projects? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

TV news Interviews Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 21:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
MUMBAI: The wait won't be that long for people who haven't watched Sam Bahadur in theatres and want to enjoy the film...
Wow! On the occasion of veteran star Dharmendra's birthday, let's take a look at the lesser known facts about him
MUMBAI: The living legend of Bollywood and our desi ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday on Friday,...
Woah! Guess the movie made on 7 crore budget, which ended up earning 400 crores?
MUMBAI: In 2022, a Kannada film named 'Kantara' hit the theatres on September 30 and the film went on to become a...
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan offers 'golden medicine' to a netizen who calls Jawan and Pathaan 'shit'
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is known to interact with his fans on X after every happy occasion. So after an overwhelming...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Horrible! Mrunal and Sonia stoop low to disgrace Vandana in the society
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Kunal gets Mrunal and Sonia arrested for their evil tricks against Vandana
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yashashri
Dabangii: Exclusive! Yashashri Masurkar Reflects On Her Acting Journey From "Rang Badalti Odhani" To "Dabangii"
Meenakshi
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Meenakshi Seshadri gives a standing aviation as Anjali Anand gives a sizzling performance
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar shows clips of how he treats people in the house
Bhupinder
Must Read ! Who is television actor Bhupinder Singh who is arrested for shooting three people
Record Label
SHOCKING NEW! BLACKPINK’s Rose to soon leave YG Entertainment Sign With Beyonce’s Record Label?K-Pop Idol’s Meeting With Columbia Records CEO Sparks Rumors Amid Disbandment Reports
Falaq Naazz
Wow! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Friends Reunite to Celebrate Falaq Naazz’s Birthday