What! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share on-set mishap during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the beloved Indian television show that premiered on Star Plus in 2009, has been making headlines recently with the announcement of a fourth-generation leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, known for their roles in the show, opened up about a memorable on-set incident.

The actors, who played Akshara and Abhimanyu in the series, were replaced by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the latest cast change. This has left devoted fans of the show with mixed feelings.

In a recent interview, Harshad Chopda revealed a mishap that occurred during the shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He shared that Pranali Rathod almost turned bald due to an unfortunate incident on set. A child running around accidentally stepped on Pranali's dupatta, which was attached to the wig on her head. This caused the wig to come off, and Pranali mentioned that she felt like she turned bald from where the buttons were clipped.

The actors discussed the challenges of shooting for TV shows, emphasising the importance of pulling off the heavy looks required by such dramas. Despite the difficulties, they acknowledged that the end result is what matters the most.

With their recent exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans are curious and excited to see Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in new roles.

