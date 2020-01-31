What! Himanshi Khurana rejects Asim’s proposal

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house and has a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rapport and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience, and as we all know, Asim did have feelings for Himanshi. The singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Well, viewers thought that there would be another a love story in the Bigg Boss house but to everybody's disappointment it didn’t turn that way.

We all saw how Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi and how he proposed to her to marry him, to which Himanshi said to Rashami that someone close to Asim said that she shouldn’t accept his love right now in the house, and now the fans are speculating that the person she is talking about is none other than Umar who is Asim’s elder brother.

We also heard her saying that she felt Asim’s marriage proposal was very filmy and she needs time to make a decision.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Asim and Himanshi will take their relationship ahead.