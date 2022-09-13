What! “I took up the job as a flight attendant for 2 years”says Karishma Sawant

she was frustrated at not getting any role and thought maybe she should give up auditioning

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 12:53
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling the hearts of viewers ever since it was aired On Television. The spellbinding performances, gripping storyline and various twists and turns in the show have been a point of discussion among TV lovers. The actors in the popular show have become a household name and have risen in popularity month after month.

In the big bad world of showbiz, one needs influence, a godfather and if nothing works, immense talent is what makes you stand out. TV actress Karishma Sawant has held her own in tinsel town. The gorgeous actress has been fascinating her audiences with her role as Aarohi in the Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress too didn’t have a showbiz background and thus her mother was skeptical to let her enter into that world.

Karishma says that her mother was not confident with her entry into the Television world. She told Karishma that without contacts it would be impossible to get a role. She persuaded her to get another job thus she took up the job of a flight attendant for 2 years. But the actress’s talent outdid it all and while she continued going for auditions.

Karishma even remembers how she was frustrated at not getting any role and thought maybe she should give up auditioning completely but not one to give up, she finally got her big break with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has proved her mother as well as her contemporaries wrong.  

Let us know your views!

