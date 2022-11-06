What! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan are parents off screen?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

Also read HUGE TWIST! Imlie gets a major clue against Jyoti in StarPlus' Imlie

In this picture we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan are parents to a cat. They both have named them Cheeku and Cheeku 2.0. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the actress.

Check out the video

Also read MAJOR DHAMAKA! Jyoti and Harry attack Madhav; Imlie confronts Aryan in StarPlus' Imlie

In the upcoming episode we see that Aryan doesn't tell the truth, instead vows to kill Madhav. While praying to Devi maa, Imlie gets the second half of the cheque that she saw in Madhav's hand and realises that the culprit is hiding in her house and not outside. Will she come to know Jyoti's truth?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.