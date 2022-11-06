What! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan are parents off screen?

Imlie gets the second half of the cheque that she saw in Madhav's hand and realises that the culprit is hiding in her house and not outside. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 12:27
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this picture we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan are parents to a cat. They both have named them Cheeku and Cheeku 2.0. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the actress. 

In the upcoming episode we see that Aryan doesn't tell the truth, instead vows to kill Madhav. While praying to Devi maa, Imlie gets the second half of the cheque that she saw in Madhav's hand and realises that the culprit is hiding in her house and not outside. Will she come to know Jyoti's truth?

