What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”

Jannat Zubair once went into depression

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her acting at an early age but also has gained innumerable fans for her fashion choices and reels. The actress always keeps sharing little tidbits on her life on her social media page.

Jannat Zubair meanwhile will soon be seen in the Salman Khan hosted show  Bigg Boss OTT2 and the Phulwa actress has confirmed this news. Jannat began her acting career at the tender age of 6. Today the actress is 21 and has achieved a lot of success in her career.

Not many would know this but Jannat has battled depression during the dark phase of her life. The actress said that during the lockdown, she was at home making reels. She said she was quite affected by the netizens' negative comments on her reels and posts during that time.

Jannat mentioned that the comments not only included her but also her parents and her younger brother. She said that during that time she went into depression and stopped posting reels and other content on her social media accounts.

She added that during lockdown she couldn’t step out of the house so diverting her mind was very tough during that time. She said that soon she somehow managed to overcome her depression and started posting stuff again without caring about anyone.

Jannat is now on a great career rise and her fan following has tripled!

