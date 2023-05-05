What! Jannat Zubair’s mom Nazneen admitted to hospital, Faisal Shaikh pays a visit

Jannat now shared pictures on her Instagram page where her mom is seen admitted in the hospital.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 12:49
admitted to hospital

MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her acting at an early age but also has gained innumerable fans for her fashion choices and reels. The actress always keeps sharing little tidbits on her life on her social media page.

Also Read-  Wow! Internet sensation and actress Jannat Zubair makes heads turn in her beautiful violet-colored Sharara

Jannat now shared pictures on her Instagram page where her mom is seen admitted in the hospital. The reason for her being hospitalized is still not clear. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh also paid a visit to the Phulwa actress’s mom in the hospital.

Jannat visited her mom in the hospital where she is seen wearing a denim jacket and giving her pink roses. While her mom looks tired, she manages to smile for the camera. Jannat captioned the picture, “Alhumdulillah”

Mouni Roy commented, “Sending love” while actress Riva Arora wrote, “Get well soon @nazneenzubair02 aunty.”

 

 

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair are at loggerheads and the reason will shock you, Check it out
Meanwhile Faisal Shaikh who is a good friend of Jannat shared a picture with Nazneen Zubair and wrote, “Get Well Soon Aunty”

Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She’s only 20-year-old and is already very successful at this young age and her social media game is apt. Jannat is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram.
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday

 

 

Kashi Phulwa Tu Aashiqui Dill Mill Gayye Ishq Mein Marjawan Haar Jeet Udaan Code Red TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Television Actresses reveal their love for jewellery
MUMBAI : Jewellery is significant in women’s lives, making them feel unique, fashionable, and stunning. Beautiful...
Inside Edge, The Sword God to Bombers; Celebrate World Athletics Day 2023 with These Inspiring Sports Series
MUMBAI : Athletics Day is a day that celebrates the power of sports and the spirit of competition. It is a day that...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi starts feeling insecure as family's attention shifts to Abhir
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the “Mandali” group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project
MUMBAI : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance...
MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha finds Viaan with parenting books
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?
Latest Video
Related Stories
NIMRIT LAUR
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the “Mandali” group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project
NITI
MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?
Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati
Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refused to work with Rhea Chakraborty; here’s why
rudra
Sudhanshu Pandey excited to be back with solo single Dil Ki Tu Zameen after almost five years: Want to keep making singles and fulfil my passion for the art
Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame Aman Maheshwari to enter Star Plus’s Anupama?
Tunisha Sharma suicide case
Shocking! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother sends legal notice to channel and Endemol for signing Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13