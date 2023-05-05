What! Jannat Zubair’s mom Nazneen admitted to hospital, Faisal Shaikh pays a visit

MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her acting at an early age but also has gained innumerable fans for her fashion choices and reels. The actress always keeps sharing little tidbits on her life on her social media page.

Jannat now shared pictures on her Instagram page where her mom is seen admitted in the hospital. The reason for her being hospitalized is still not clear. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh also paid a visit to the Phulwa actress’s mom in the hospital.

Jannat visited her mom in the hospital where she is seen wearing a denim jacket and giving her pink roses. While her mom looks tired, she manages to smile for the camera. Jannat captioned the picture, “Alhumdulillah”

Mouni Roy commented, “Sending love” while actress Riva Arora wrote, “Get well soon @nazneenzubair02 aunty.”

Meanwhile Faisal Shaikh who is a good friend of Jannat shared a picture with Nazneen Zubair and wrote, “Get Well Soon Aunty”

Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She’s only 20-year-old and is already very successful at this young age and her social media game is apt. Jannat is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram.

