What! Jasmin is Rashami Desai’s FAVOURITE

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai made her strong presence felt in Bigg Boss 13. Her tiff with Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the show. Time and again the show was a point of discussion and another actress Jasmin Bhasin from the same show was brought into conversations. For a task, Jasmin entered the house as well and supported her friend Sidharth against Rashami. It was very clear that Rashami and Jasmin share cold vibes.

In a recent LIVE session, Rashami expressed that Jasmin is her favourite and she would like to become like her. Confused much? Read on.

Well, we got you!!

Rashami was actually talking about her favourite cartoon character which is Jasmin from Aladdin. She said that she loves Jasmin’s style and outfits and would want to become like her.

In the LIVE session she also revealed that since childhood, she is very close to her mother while she and her elder brother are not much on talking terms.

