‘THIS’ is what is on Jennifer Winget’s mind!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget never fails to keep her fans entertained and inspired by her fashionable posts on her Instagram account.

She is extremely active on social media and we cannot wait to see her in a brand new avatar in Code M on AltBalaji. However, along with her shoot schedule she is also taking out time of her busy schedule to be with her family. She recently took off for a family holiday and looks like she had quite some fun moments there.

Her Instagram posts are a testimony to that:

