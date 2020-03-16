WHAT! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey gets a cute surprise from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: WHAT! Anubhav turns Gungun’s husband for THIS reason

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Completed 100 episodes so far and we can see the cast is posting congratulatory posts across social media. Likewise in this picture, we see that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh has shared an appreciation post with the leads of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. Take a look at the post to see their cutest cross over.

Check out the video

Also read Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: WHAT! Anubhav turns Gungun’s husband for THIS reason

In the upcoming track, the doctor asks Anubhav to sign the consent papers as he is Gungun's husband and part of the family for them.

Gungun is stunned and here Anubhav agrees to sign it and asks Gungun to not bother much as it's needed and saving life is more important.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.