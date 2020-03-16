WHAT! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey gets a cute surprise from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, DEETS INSIDE

Gungun is stunned and here Anubhav agrees to sign it and asks Gungun to not bother much as it's needed and saving life is more important.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 20:52
WHAT! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey gets a cute surprise from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.  

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: WHAT! Anubhav turns Gungun’s husband for THIS reason

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Completed 100 episodes so far and we can see the cast is posting congratulatory posts across social media. Likewise in this picture, we see that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh has shared an appreciation post with the leads of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. Take a look at the post to see their cutest cross over. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: WHAT! Anubhav turns Gungun’s husband for THIS reason

In the upcoming track, the doctor asks Anubhav to sign the consent papers as he is Gungun's husband and part of the family for them.

Gungun is stunned and here Anubhav agrees to sign it and asks Gungun to not bother much as it's needed and saving life is more important. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Gungun Anubhav Chhavi Yesha Rughani Manan Joshi Delnaaz Irani Nishigandha Wad Sandeep Rajora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 20:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping Hot! Jasmine Bhasin steals the limelight in high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Oh La La! Jannat Zubair Rahmani either goes in monochrome or coloured outfits: Which suits her the best ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
OMG! As Natasa Stankovic shoots for her fashion video, this person makes a SURPRISING entry; Watch
MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is one of the most popular film and television actresses, certainly knows how to...
Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur glams up her mundane looks with overcoats
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Romantic! Paras Kanlawat shares an adorable picture of Tejran which is unmissable
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the...
Star Plus’s ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ celebrates on reaching the milestone of 100th episode!
MUMBAI: The show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ is celebrating its 100th episode milestone on 28th April, 2022. The Star...
Recent Stories
Really! Check out THESE Bollywood celebs who stirred controversies on Koffee With Karan
Really! Check out THESE Bollywood celebs who stirred controversies on Koffee With Karan
Latest Video