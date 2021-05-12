This is what Kanika Mann has to say on doing out-and-out negative characters

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann was last seen in ZEE TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress won several hearts for her role on the show and also became a household name.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega had a successful run for almost two years and went off-air earlier this year. The diehard fans are dearly missing the show as well as Kanika's presence on the small screens ever since then.

Well, Kanika hasn't announced her next project yet and fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to pick up pegs from the same.

We have seen Kanika playing a light-hearted character of Guddan on the show.

While fans are waiting to see Kanika in a different avatar in her upcoming project, the actress is also keen on taking up some challenging roles to prove her versatility.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanika was asked about her views on taking up an out-and-out negative role.

The actress said, ''I never thought I'll ever be offered a negative role but I got an opportunity for it.''

Kanika further revealed, ''I really enjoyed during the audition and I would love to play a grey-shade character.''

Kanika also feels that actors are no longer typecasted these days and she is open to experimenting with all kinds of roles.

Would you like to see Kanika in a negative avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Kanika was paired opposite Nishant Singh Malkhani in Guddan and fans loved their jodi.

