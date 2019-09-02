WHAT! Karan and Ruhi's MARRIAGE to be CALLED OFF in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will introduce a new twist in the upcoming story.



As known, Karan and Ruhi are extremely happy that everything has fallen into place and that their roka ceremony went well. However, Arjit cannot see the Bhalla family happy and cannot digest the fact that all is well in their paradise.



Karan fears that he will lose Ruhi forever, despite Ruhi telling him that they will get married and that nobody can separate them.But with Arjit determined to ruin things, it looks unlikely that the wedding will go smoothly.Stay tuned for more updates!