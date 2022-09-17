WHAT! Karan Kundra photobombs Tejasswi's picture and how

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in the show, and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner, whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Today Karan and Tejasswi is an iconic couple, and the two have several fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them. They keep trending on social media, and their tweets reach millions in no time.

Recently, Tejasswi took to Instagram and shared some stunning clicks from one of her photo shoots.

But what's interesting is Karan Kundra can be seen in one of them and the two look sizzling together. Tejasswi wrote the caption, “It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford being away…Unapologetically US”

Check out the post here:

The fans call the couple Tejran and it’s often trending online. The duo has been gaining a lot of attraction and people want them to get hitched.

