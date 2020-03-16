WHAT! Karan Kundrra colored Tejasswi Prakash's hair, Check out their adorable video

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media. 

We see Tejasswi Prakash, and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra is up with an exciting vlog on the video.  In this video, we see that Tejasswi is coloring her hair for the first time. Karan Kundrra is all excited to see how the color turns out to be. Take a look at this video to see what exciting is coming up in the video. 

Check out the video

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

