What! Karan Kundrra decodes the reason why Naagin 6 is getting extension as it has a connection with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

Now while talking to the media he was asked what are his views on Naagin 6 not going off air and it’s getting so much of extension.

To which Karan said that “Till Tejasswi Prakash will be the “Naagin” for the season the show wouldn’t go off air and no wonder this Naagin 6 is the longest running season for the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved on screen jodis and they have a massive fan following.

Karan’s reason for the season to get extension might be true in a way as the show keeps getting extension admist the rumors of it going off – air.

Since a long time both Tejasswi and Karan haven’t come in a project together and the fans are waiting to see them back on screen.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the new show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

